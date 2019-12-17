BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police have identified and arrested 10 juveniles in 15 cases of burglaries of motor vehicles, motor vehicle thefts and stolen firearms.
Police said the juveniles were involved in thefts and break-ins in several neighborhoods including Green Acres subdivision, Stockwell Road subdivision and the South Bossier area.
Detectives have recovered three firearms from the juveniles. The firearms have been linked to individual cases and the owners were notified.
Police said the break-ins and thefts occurred in November and the first of December
The investigation is continuing and police said more arrests are expected.