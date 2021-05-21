BOSSIER CITY, La- An associate priest at Christ the King Church has been removed following allegations of the sexual abuse of minors.
This is according to a press release from the Diocese of Shreveport.
Shreveport's Bishop Francis Malone said in the release that the allegations against Rev. Seby Shan "do not, at this time, involve physical contact with minors, [but] they nonetheless constitute serious violation of the law."
Bishop Malone also encourages those who are suspicious of clergy members sexually abusing minors to contact the Diocesan Victim Assistance Minister at 318-584-2411 or the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 225-326-6100.