Some projects in Bossier City making progress that could impact you and your commute during the holidays.
The first is Innovation Drive in north Bossier, next to I-220 and Holmes Honda. A ribbon cutting to officially open the road is set for Monday morning at 9am. This was about a 10-million dollar project.
"This will continue the leg all the way to Airline Drive to the shopping center and to Green Acres Place Boulevard. But, we wanted to open up for the holiday season. Hopefully that will help people who live in north Bossier and want to commute and can look for an alternative to get off of Airline Drive and get home a little quicker maybe. So we're excited about opening up for the holiday's," said Pam Glorioso, Chief Administrative Officer/Bossier City.
And, that project has a connection to Swan Lake Road. Innovation Drive and Swan Lake intersect just north of I-220 as you are heading north. Still some work to be done, but City Engineer Benjamin Rauschenbach, tells us the end is in sight.
"Looking for completion towards the end of this year. You've got all of the work really that's going on right now is the Bossier portion, so that portion that extends south," said Benjamin Rauschenbach, Bossier City Engineer.
And, the completion of Swan Lake Road is important to future growth in the north Bossier area. For example if you take the road just a couple miles further north lots of development of several different kinds. Here is just one of a few new housing developments that has started in the last few months. This is on a street called Duckwater Landing. It's one of 8 new developments mentioned during the last Bossier City council meeting.