BOSSIER CITY, La.- Bossier City Council held its first open council meeting to the public on Tuesday.
The big discussion Tuesday was how the city has fared financially since the breakout of COVID-19.
The monthly financial report shows that the city, right now, is doing well even though sales tax numbers are down this April from last April.
Bossier City spokesperson Traci Landry says they know there's going to be a loss coming in the future and the shutdown of Diamond Jacks Casino may play a major role in that.
“Any loss of revenue is going to have any type of effect,” Landry said. “That shut down was not unexpected but an unfortunate loss. We enjoyed working with Diamond Jacks and hopefully, that facility will be put to good use in the future.”
The city council also approved spending $110,000 from the hotel-motel tax fund for kitchen and concession equipment.
Landry says this will allow the civic center to be ready when it's time to reopen.
Also, Mayor Lo Walker approved the reopening of parks in Bossier City for walking, jogging, and tennis.
Playgrounds and basketball courts will remain closed.