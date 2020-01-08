SHREVEPORT, La. - Cars, cots and plastic chairs became temporary beds for hundreds of families who lost their homes in southwest Puerto Rico as an earthquakes struck the island. One of them the strongest in a century.
The magnitude 6.4 quake that struck before dawn Tuesday killed one person, injured nine others and knocked out power across the U.S. territory.
More than 250,000 residents remained without water Wednesday and another half a million without power.
Puerto Rico's governor, Wanda Vázquez, declared a state of emergency for the island.
A lot of cities in the southwest part of the island like, Guánica, Ponce and Yauco are seeing the worst of the damage. The governor has cancelled all classes until further notice and government agencies remain closed.
South Bossier City resident Rafael Mudafort was in Puerto Rico vacationing when the 6.4 quake hit. Mudafort said the earthquake was terrifying.
"I rolled to the floor from my bed and it's all cement floor so I remember hitting the floor hard. It actually lasted for a really long time so I just shoved myself to the bed frame. I was like 'what do I do?, What is happening? This is crazy!' So it was definitely terrifying,” said Mudafort.
Mudafort was planning on vacationing in Puerto Rico for several more days, but he said he panicked and decided to buy another plane ticket and leave the island early.
In the meantime, he explained he felt bad for the families living on the island and have no place to go.
“They don’t have a place to go. It’s terrible, it’s really hard to be a person in that position who has the ability and the resources to leave and you are leaving an entire island of a few millions people who can’t just drive away or fly away. I really feel bad for them,” Mudafort said.
Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel in Puerto Rico are working closely with the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau and have deployed two incident management assistance teams to the island.