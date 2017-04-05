Some drivers in Bossier City are breathing a sigh of relief now that two much needed traffic lights will soon be going up.
The new stoplights will be at the intersection of Shed and Stockwell Road, as well as Shed and Hickory Ridge Drive.
Last night, city council opened bids from contractors to fund the two lights.
Hailea Beavers is a frequent driver of both areas.
She said the lights are long overdue due to new construction in the neighborhoods.
"I feel like they haven't built it yet because they weren't aware of the development of this area and so they decided to build because they see that people are moving further out this way," Beavers said.
Officials said once construction begins, the lights could be completed as early as this summer.