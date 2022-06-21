BOSSIER CITY, La - Some very interested Bossier City residents took a tour of a contaminated site on Tuesday.
There’s a lot of work going on at the old Tronex/Kerr-Mcgee Wood treatment facility.
Work began in February and they hope to have it completed by September.
This is on the south side of Green Street near Hamilton Road about a half mile north of Interstate 20.
The Louisiana Department of environmental quality is overseeing the project. Railroad ties were treated here from 1930 to 1987, resulting in contamination of the environment and dangers for people that live in the area.
"It was just kind of sad that our city officials weren't here and none of the housing authority was here and this is their property. But, I think Greenfield is doing what they need to do.
I was just surprised when I came out here to see the construction that's going on around these people's houses where they have to live, and then with all the kids around here it just doesn't look very safe at all," said Debra Ross, who grew up in the area.
"My question is to make sure the residents up in this area are a part of the excavation meetings to site the safety of their children, have they recognized any illnesses in their children with all of this going on.
There's so much about this that we don't understand, we see a lot of tarps and we just want to make sure that this is done properly because I can see over the years many of the residents in here passed away because of the illnesses this creosote plant caused. So we don't want the younger generation to have to experience the same thing," said Willie Mae Blackshire, who has relatives that live in the area.
The visit was hosted by the Multistate Trust, which was court-appointed to own, manage, investigate and clean up the Site under the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality's oversight.