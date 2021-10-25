BOSSIER CITY, La- Bossier City Council met for a special meeting this week after Union-Pacific Railroad decided to close its crossing on Shed Rd. The closure will not take affect until after the new Walter O. Bigby Carriageway is finished. But, the closure will add difficulties for the city in finding ways for vehicles to access business near the railroad.
It's too early to say what steps will be taken by the city. City Council President Don Williams says that the engineers will have to meet in the coming weeks to come up with a solution.
The special meeting called today merely raised the issues around the closures. At the next scheduled meeting the City Council will take a vote on the lane closure issues.
This project has already been beset with difficulties. It's been worked on for over five years and is already several million dollars over budget. The earlier price increases included the addition of two water pumps required by the Department of Transportation, each costing around $3 million.
The Walter Bigby Carriageway is still set to end at Benton road in the same location, but how much more will be spent in getting there is still to be determined.