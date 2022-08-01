BENTON, La. -- A registered sex offender investigated for sexual assaults on three different women is behind bars on rape and drug charges.
Paul Jacob Norman II, of the 5200 block of John Wilson in Bossier City, was first arrested Wednesday for possession of methamphetamines after Bossier sheriff's deputies searched his home in connection with their investigation of at least three recent and separate sexual assaults. Charges of first-degree rape and attempted first-degree rape were added Friday. He's held on a $800,000 bond.
Norman is a registered sex offender for a prior conviction of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2015.
Sheriff's investigators urge any other sexual assault victims to contact the sheriff’s office at 318-965-3418. There are many services offered throughout the Shreveport/Bossier area to aid survivors of sexual assault who do not know where to turn.