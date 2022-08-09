BOSSIER CITY, La. - A man was arrested for his involvement with a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Bossier City that left one person dead and one person injured, police said.
Dawson Lee Driskell, 45, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal property damage, and illegal use of a weapon.
Homicide detectives said at approximately 1:30 p.m. patrol officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1800 block of Airline Drive. They found two men with gunshot wounds.
One of the victims was pronounced dead a short time later, while the other is listed as stable.
Police said the shooting is a result of an ongoing dispute between one of the victims and the suspect. Detectives are currently working the case and now have multiple suspects in custody.