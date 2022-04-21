BOSSIER CITY, La -- A standoff Thursday between Bossier SWAT and a man with a warrant out for his arrest ended with the man surrendering.
The man had barricaded himself into a house in the 5300 block of Daffodil Street in Bossier. Bossier police were serving a DeSoto Parish warrant for his arrest when he locked himself inside.
Law enforcement soon discovered threatening photos from the man showing a gun and police, with multiple swat teams, lined the roads of the neighborhood in South Bossier.
Bossier City Police spokesperson Lt. Bart Cavanaugh says law enforcement is glad things ended so well.
"He had sent some text messages to his girlfriend that were a little bit concerning, talking about shooting it out without the police and sent some photos of a firearm. We surrounded the house, talked to him using a cell phone and also the PA system. And, thankfully he exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident,” said Cavanaugh.