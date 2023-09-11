BOSSIER CITY, La.-- The attacks on 9/11 happened before Cardelro Coleman was born but he has learned all about heroes.
The fourth-grader at Bossier Elementary even won an essay contest about them.
"People who work for the fire department are heroes too," Coleman recited. "They rescue people from fires and other emergencies. Who can be a better hero than that? Oh, I know. The military. They go to war to fight and protect citizens of this great country."
Coleman was among a large group of Bossier City and other residents who gathered Monday to remember the tragic events of that day. City leaders talked about the important of first responders and the role they played on 9/11.
Lt. Col. Oliver Jenkins, retired from the U.S. Marines Corps following a decorated career in operational tours in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, was the guest speaker.
"Those individuals on Flight 93. Those folks, they didn't raise their hand to support and defend the untied states of America against all enemies foreign and domestic. They didn't take that oath. But those courageous and patriotic Americans that charged whoever those people were flying the plane knowing full well the likelihood of them living through that day was very low those are the people that deserve frankly all the accolades we can give them," Jenkins said.
Dylan Lecce was a third-grader in New York City on 9/11. From the windows of his classroom, Lecce could see the World Trade towers. His mother had just taken him to school that morning.
"And I was in the stairwell, and we got upstairs to my third-grade classroom and tower one was on fire and everyone was saying oh there's been accident. Plane hit the World Trade Center," said Lecce.
Then, his mom had to go back to lower Manhattan to get his brother from school. Meantime, Lecce had a hard time concentrating with the tower burning.
"I was having a hard time paying attention when a fireball erupted at two World Trade Center and that was United 175 hit the tower and my teacher Her name was Cynthia closed the blinds immediately after that," Lecce said.
It was a horrific scene that Lecce remembers all too well as a young boy.
"And shortly thereafter, after not knowing what was going on, my mom and my brother showed up in the lobby of my school and mother's feet were bleeding from fleeing up the west side highway after she picked him up as they headed north as tower 2 collapsed," said Lecce.
Lecce is now a captain in the Air Force and a B-52 weapons system officer.