BOSSIER CITY, La. - Ainsley Ross was was crowned the 2022 Miss Louisiana Teen USA on Sunday at the La Fon Performing Arts Center in Luling, Louisiana.
Ross competed against 24 other teens for the crown. Upon winning the title, Ross received a crown, sash, flowers and numerous other prizes she'll receive throughout her reign. She now has the opportunity to compete at Miss Teen USA for the national crown.
"I just want to show young woman and young men that no matter who you come from or who you are, you can do and be whatever you want to be in this life if you believe in yourself," said Ross. "I believed in myself and this is what happened."
Ross was born and raised in Bossier City, Louisiana. She graduated early from high school and is now a sophomore in college at the age of 18. She is a nursing student at Northwestern State University.
She has modeled professionally since the age of 14, beginning her career as a Vienna Angel for Vienna Prom. She was a Jovani It-girl semifinalist at 15 years old. Ainsley has appeared in many ad campaigns and has worked at the Atlanta Apparel Market and World of Prom + VOW for many companies.
Ainsley believes giving back to her community is of utmost importance. She is an animal lover and regularly volunteers at her local animal shelters. She also plans to use her platform to inspire girls of all ages to chase their dreams and truly believe in themselves.
Ross will compete at Miss Teen USA in the fall. To keep up with her reign as Miss Louisiana Teen USA and her journey to the national crown. You can follow her journey via Instagram at @ainsleyrross and @MissLaTeenUSA.