RED RIVER PARISH, La. -- A single vehicle crash involving a utility terrain vehicle in Red River Parish claimed the life of 13-year-old Lila Rose Sobolak of Bossier City.
The accident happened Saturday, July 2, 2022 just before 9:00 p.m. According to a Louisiana State Police investigation, Sobolak was driving a 2008 Can-Am UTV, traveling westbound on Clear Spring Church Road north of Hwy 155.
Sobolak lost control of the vehicle, which exited the roadway and struck a fence and a tree before overturning.
Both Sobolak and an adult passenger were unrestrained and were ejected during the crash. The passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Sobolak was transported to Christus Coushatta Health Care Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Troopers issued a stark reminder to the public that it is dangerous and illegal to operate off-road vehicles on any public roadway in the state of Louisiana. They also stress the importance of utilizing proper safety equipment such as approved helmets and seat belts when operating any off-road vehicle.