SHREVEPORT, La. - A Bossier City teen, who died Friday night in an overnight traffic accident in a south-central Shreveport neighborhood, has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.
Brenda Adler, 13, of South Riverwood Loop died at the scene of the wreck in the 600 block of Montrose Drive.
The vehicle in which she was a passenger was involved in a police chase that ended when the vehicle struck a brick wall and flipped, pinning the victim, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash remains under investigation by authorities.
*Pictures courtesy of Amy Hall*