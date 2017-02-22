The search is on for a missing juvenile from Bossier City.
Police tell KTBS 3 News that Joslynn Nichole Williams, 15, left her home last Friday, 2-17-17.
Joslynn is 5'7", 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses, but police say her glasses were left at her residence.
She was last seen wearing a knee-length dress, a solid white top and white and blue striped pants.
She reportedly left her home with a tan and white Coach crossbody purse and turquoise and white chevron pattern duffle bag.
She has a small birthmark on the left side of chest and a large burn on her left thigh. Police say the burn should be noticeable as it is only a week old.
Her ears are pierced, but it's unknown if she's wearing any jewelry.
Please contact the Bossier City Police Department if you have any information on Joslynn's whereabouts, just ask for Det. Richards. The number to call is 318-741-8665.