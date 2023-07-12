BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Bossier Term Limits Coalition has gathered enough signatures to call for terms for the mayor and City Council members.
Coalition members delivered their petition to Mayor Tommy Chandler earlier this week. The petition contains 2,977 signatures certified by the Bossier Parish Registrar of Voters.
The petition asks for a proposition limiting Bossier City leaders to no more than three terms in office, and it will apply to past and present mayors and council members.
Bossier Term Limits Coalition was formed after the Republican Executive Committee voted to support term limits for parish elected officials, later to become a bipartisan effort. Bossier City Councilmen Chris Smith and Brian Hammons and Chandler were among the first to sign the petition in front of the City Complex in February.
The Bossier Term Limits Coalition and volunteers canvassed Bossier City voters for 120 days. The 2,977 accepted signatures exceed the 2,715 signatures which was the threshold to cross for the petitioners.
Now, the Bossier City Council has 30 days after certification by the registrar to pass the ordinance without alteration or call an election to be held within 90 days thereafter.