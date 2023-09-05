Bossier City term limits controversy continues

BOSSIER CITY, La. - It is deja vu at the Bossier City Council with term limits the main focus, again.
Many Bossier residents came to the meeting Tuesday to show their support for term limits, asking the council to listen to the community.
“Thousands in Bossier City who are baffled, frustrated and frankly outraged at the disdain you've shown for democratic principles,” said Wes Merriott, Bossier City resident.
First, the city council rejected a resolution calling for a special election on term limits.
Then, the council approved asking the registrar of voters to decertify the petition, calling for that election.
Some council members had questioned if the petition was valid without the birthdates of people who signed it. Council members agreed to let the city attorney make that call.
“It's just kind of disturbing, you know? But, you know, we have to keep fighting for what's right. You know, things that are right is hard to get. But once we get it, I know it's going to be a new day in Bossier City And wow, it's just, you know, term limits is what we need,” said Kevin Grayson, Bossier City resident.
David Crockett of the Bossier City Term Limits Coalition says they're disappointed, but not discouraged.
“Bossier Term Limits Coalition is also announcing that we're going to accomplish two additional petitions, likely starting this weekend, one of which will be term limits petition,” said Crockett.
The Bossier City Term Limits Coalition says that they will reveal what the second petition is in the near future.