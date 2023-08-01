BOSSIER CITY La. - Locals brought up their concerns about pushing off the term limit ordinance during Tuesday's Bossier City council meeting.
“And this needs to be decided quickly. That’s the bottom line,” said David Crockett, Bossier City local and petitioner.
A petition in favor of term limits was signed by 2,877 people and delivered to the City Council on July 10. Their goal is to add the term limit vote on the November ballot.
However, when voting to add the term limit ordinance to the city council agenda on Tuesday, it was denied.
Councilman Chris Smith says he concerned for the time left.
“I do worry that we're very close to the timeline,” said Smith, “So I am worried that every day that passes we're getting closer and closer to missing the deadline and putting it on a spring election where there's lower turnout.”
For the term limits to be on the November 18 ballot, the application must be turned into the Secretary of State’s office by September 25.
“There are a few advertising guidelines and things that we have to do from the city side before we even get to that point”, said Smith.
Since adding term limits to the agenda was denied today, the first reading has been pushed to August 8 and then will be voted on August 29.