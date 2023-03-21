BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A veterinarian believes a stray dog was not given a fair chance when animal control in Bossier City did not follow policy.
Veterinarian Larry Snyder shared video of Uma on social media to give a dog called Uma a chance at life.
"We were trying to keep her from being euthanized before her 72-hour stray hold was up," said veterinarian Larry Snyder.
Snyder Uma was brought into animal control by a sheriff's deputy on March 8 - the same day animal control took her to his office to be put down. He says she did have some wounds on her legs but in his opinion nothing life-threatening.
"Bossier City, the animal control, has a policy and procedure which I've read through several times, and it indicates that if a stray animal is brought into the animal control, they are to be held for 72 hours to allow their owners to locate them or to allow animal control to locate the owners of that particular animal," said Snyder.
He asked animal control why this animal wasn't afforded the care.
"Since she was brought in the same day, I called animal control to see why she was being euthanized that same day and not waiting the three days and they indicated she was in severe pain and discomfort," said Snyder.
Snyder told them he didn't share the same opinion and declined putting her to sleep.
"She definitely had some significant wounds but it didn't warrant an immediate euthanization," said Snyder.
Animal control came back to get her the same day. The next day he called to check on Uma to see if she was alive and told animal control he wanted to adopt her.
Animal control wouldn't give him any information on Uma. He called the mayor's office who said she would not be adoptable and was also determined to be vicious.
KTBS interviewed Snyder Tuesday morning, hours before the Bossier City Council was to take up several issues related to its animal shelter operations. Snyder was hopeful to see positive results.
KTBS also reached out to Bossier City animal control for comment but was told to call the assistant city attorney. KTBS also called the mayor's office. There was no immediate response to the calls.