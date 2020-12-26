BOSSIER CITY, La. - With Thanksgiving and Christmas behind us, there's so much to be thankful for as we try to put a difficult year behind us and move into a new one.
One of those things that's close to the hearts of so many in the ArkLaTex is the sacrifices made by those who have served in the military. The Veterans of Foreign Wars or VFW has close to 11,000 members in Louisiana.
So what exactly does the organization do?
"If a veteran is in need we're there for them, If a veteran's family is in need we're there for them. We have programs for scholarships for children ages kindergarten all the way up through high school. We also have programs for law enforcement, EMT's, teachers. We do projects to help out nursing homes, we do projects to help out hospitals. We also have projects to help out homeless veterans," said Tim Sloan, Senior Vice-Commander for the Louisiana VFW.
The VFW is the oldest and largest combat veterans organization in the world.