BOSSIER CITY, La. - The City of Bossier City water system has earned the top grade following a community drinking water system accountability evaluation from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The system earned a perfect 80 out of 80 points based on seven standards, including both federal and state water quality, operations and maintenance, infrastructure, and the presence of secondary contaminants.
“It’s incredibly important for our water customers to have confidence in our system and in the product they’re receiving,” said Mayor Tommy Chandler. “I’m proud of how hard the staff works to ensure plant operations are top-notch at all times.”
Bossier City Water Treatment Plant personnel work 24/7/365 days each year to maintain, protect, monitor, control and manage all treatment-related processes and systems.
The facility, managed by the City’s partner Manchac Consulting Group, Inc., also has the versatility of having three independent treatment schemes that can be utilized together or separately.
These processes are able to operate effectively under changing conditions such as quality fluctuations at the source and shifts in water demand.