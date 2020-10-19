BOSSIER CITY, La- Bossier's freshly painted water tower won the 2020 People's Choice Tank of the Year award, according to TNEMEC.
300 water tanks were submitted to the contest, and over 6,000 voters chose their favorite over the last two weeks. Another popular tank in Destin, FL came in second place, with only a few votes shy of Bossier City's tower.
Although Bossier City won People's Choice, the contest is still on for the official 2020 Tank of the Year. Bossier will run against 11 other tanks across the nation.
The winning tank will be announced on Friday, October 23rd.