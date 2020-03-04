BOSSIER CITY, LA. - The Bossier Civic Center is back in control of the city.
Tuesday, the council decided to reject their ordinance to lease the building and now will control all day to day operations.
The council appointed Fred Dennis as the interim full-time executive director.
“The anticipation is that the building can function as it was designed to be which is a community-building the events that were scheduled can continue to do that the full profit events such as the gun shows, stamps shows flee market shows arts and craft shows all can continue,” Bossier City Chief Administrative Officer Pam Glorioso.
The city is in the beginning stages of this new arrangement.
Councilman Don Williams says this allows a new mindset.
“I’m glad, happy and positive about it because they think they can break through and make money or maybe make a little money and people trying to do that having that mindset of breaking even or make a little money makes us happy and we're all for it,” Williams said.
Interim executive director Fred Dennis will be reevaluated next year for taking over the position permanently.