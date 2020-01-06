BENTON, La. -- A Bossier City woman is in jail in Caddo Parish for committing home improvement fraud, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release.
Caddo sheriff's deputies began an investigation after a homeowner reported that No Ends Landscaping and Handyman, the company he hired in October, failed to show up after a few days of work. The company's owner, Maria Esther Perez, was paid $7,751; total contract cost was $10,322.
CPSO learned neither Perez nor her company is properly licensed to do contract work.
An arrest warrant was issued for Perez on Nov. 5 for home improvement fraud. Bond was set at $10,000.
Perez was arrested Dec. 23 in Florida and was extradited Jan. 5 to Caddo Parish, where she was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on the arrest warrant and as an in-state fugitive from Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office, which is also investigating Perez on similar charges.