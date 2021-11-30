BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier City Police Department will have its Armed Robbery Task Force patrolling the streets this holiday season.
The operation is designed to deter armed robberies of businesses and individuals.
The Task Force consists of marked and unmarked units patrolling businesses and high traffic areas along with other techniques intended to deter robberies from being committed.
The unit is also designed to respond rapidly if a robbery should occur.
The officers assigned specifically to this detail are supplemental to standard patrol staffing.
The Task Force is funded each year through a grant from the U.S. Justice Department.