BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Mayor Tommy Chandler's second choice for police chief in his short tenure is settling into the job.
Daniel Haugen says he's shifted personnel from some specialized units to patrol to address a shortage of 14 officers. And he says he's begun an open door policy to communicate with officers.
He dismisses the notion that another change at the top of the department is hurting morale.
"They're a police officer because they love to be a police officer. Who's sitting upstairs does not affect their day-to-day life," Haugen said.
The Chandler administration has said that poor communication between the previous chief, Chris Estess, and the mayor was one reason he was removed.
Also, they say Estess did not follow the mayor's orders.
Haugen says he's been given no such orders.
"Communication is key. It doesn't matter if it's to the mayor's office, to the public, to the City Council, to the guys and girls that I work with. And so I feel like communicating with the mayor with the city council is huge," Haugen said. "It's just something I took upon myself. And we've developed a great relationship in a very short amount of time."
Until Chandler promoted Haugen to chief two weeks ago, Haugen says he had not talked to the mayor since he was interviewed in the previous chief search. And he says he does not feel micromanaged by Chandler -- which is a complaint leveled by an attorney representing Estess.
"I've been told it's my department to handle. I don't feel that way. I believe it's part of the city that department belongs to. To all the men and women that work here. It belongs to the citizens of Bossier. That's who we're here to serve. But (Chandler) has been very open, very forthcoming, and no problems at all," Haugen said.
Immediately on taking office in July of 2021, Chandler removed Shane McWilliams as BCPD Chief and appointed Estess as to head police operations. Estess was formally given the title of police chief last April.
Estess is appealing his removal to the city's civil service board.
Chandler again declined to be interviewed about his switching of police chiefs.