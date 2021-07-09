BOSSIER CITY, La -- Substitute police chief Chris Estess wasted no time implementing a big change at the department.
Almost immediately after being put in charge one week ago, Estess transferred 23 supervisors who were over detectives, and members of special task force to patrol. He says that movement of sergeants and lieutenants is to address an officer shortage.
"We put ten percent more boots on the ground just with that move," Estess said.
He added that having more officers on the streets reduces everyone's workload and stress.
"They have more time to write better reports, which go to the D.A.'s office, which lead to prosecutions, which ultimately lead to convictions," Estess explained. "And so we have criminals who aren't escaping because officers have more time to dedicate specifically to their reports."
Estess says the department has ten more officers on the way. Five will advance from training in August, and another five will soon start at the academy.
Sources who told KTBS 3 News about the transfers say they punished higher-ups who were loyal to Chief Shane McWilliams, who's now on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation for insubordination. As we reported, McWilliams refused to report to front desk duty after being reassigned by the city's new mayor, Tommy Chandler.
"I can't help how a person interprets things," Estess says of officers who may be disgruntled. "But what I can tell you is that any move was in the best interest of the department and moving the department forward."
Estess says he's been transferred 15 times during his 23 years at the BCPD.
"I get it. I've been there. I've been transferred. I've had a days notice. Am I happy about it? Is it disruptive to the family? Absolutely. I understand. But we all signed up at the end of the day to drive around in a black and white and serve the citizens of Bossier," Estess said.
Estess was a patrol supervisor when Chandler promoted him. Estess says how long he remains in charge of the department -- whether it's in the interim interim or permanently -- is up to Chandler.