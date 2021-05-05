BOSSIER CITY, La. - The man who died this spring while in Bossier City police custody had no injuries from a physical struggle and likely died after suffering heart arrhythmia, the Bossier Parish coroner said Wednesday.
Billy Ray Hill’s cause of death will be classified as “undetermined,” but an autopsy found no evidence the 30-year-old Hill suffered either internal or external injuries the day he died, Coroner Dr. John Chandler said.
Toxicology tests indicated the presence of methamphetamine and marijuana in Hill’s system, authorities said, but Chandler said he could not conclude if those contributed to the man’s death.
“Given the circumstances of the case, it is felt that he suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrhythmia,” Chandler said. “However, since this diagnosis cannot be proven at autopsy, the final cause of death shall be listed as undetermined.”
Arrhythmia is problems with the rhythm of the heartbeat.
Hill, of Bossier City, died March 30, shortly after his arrest by Bossier City police, who had been called to the East Bank District after a report of a man trying to steal a vehicle.
Witnesses told KTBS News a man pulled into the parking lot at Red River Collision Center, got out of a car and then got into the body shop's truck before getting out and running. Employees called police, who captured the man after a short chase.
A witness said Hill was handcuffed and sitting on the ground next to a patrol vehicle when he began suffering convulsions.