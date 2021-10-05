BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City council members gave approval Tuesday to the creation of a designated area around the Brookshire Grocery Arena so that alcohol can be sold and served on the property during special events.
The council was unanimous in creating the Brookshire Grocery Arena Region. That will allow people to walk around with alcoholic beverages on the property when festivals or special activities are held outside the facility.
In other matters, the council:
- Appropriated $500,000 to cover construction costs for improvements and repairs to the Bossier Arts Council building.
- Earmarked $450,000 for construction costs for improvements to the left turn lanes at state Highway 3 and Interstate 220.
- Postponed until Oct. 19 an ordinance executing an alcoholic beverage concession contract between the Bossier Civic Center and Thrifty Liquor.
- Released almost $3.3 million from the Shuttered Venue Operator Grant to make upgrades of the 22-year-old Brookshire Grocery Arena. Projects include weatherproofing, replacing seats, adding security cameras and additional ADA parking, replacing doors, handrails and locks and doing landscaping.
- Approved a liquor permit for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on East Texas Street.
- Okayed taking $20,000 from the general fund to purchase $20,000 worth of ammunition for the Bossier City Police Department.
- Introduced an ordinance to spend $21,000 to do a traffic study for turns lanes on Barksdale Boulevard to Violet Avenue and $6,000 to do a speed study on Swan Lake Road between U.S. 80 and Modica Lott Road.