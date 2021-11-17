BOSSIER CITY, La. – Union Pacific Railroad made it clear Tuesday it won’t give Bossier City permission to work in its right-of-way until it votes to close the Shed Road crossing and remove the roundabout proposed nearby for the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway.
The City Council wasn’t scheduled at Tuesday’s meeting to talk about the crossing again – after voting at the last meeting to delay any action for 30 days. However, the issue was added to the agenda with a recommendation to vote to close the crossing.
But after more discussion, the council voted 4-2 to push back the vote until the Nov. 30 meeting. Some council members wanted more time to digest the information received just hours earlier from Union Pacific via a letter to Mayor Tommy Chandler.
Erik Lewis, UP’s manager of industry and public projects, said in the letter it was just brought to the company’s attention that the city has no plans to close the Shed Road crossing as part of the carriageway project. To make that happen, UP would require a review of that impact on the railroad’s operations. Lewis said that process could take up to three years.
During that period, UP would not issue the necessary construction easements or permits to allow work to continue in the railroad’s right-of-way, Lewis said. Additionally, UP will not approve a roundabout, which is proposed near the crossing, because of safety and operational concerns.
“Should Bossier City agree to close the at-grade crossing, at completion of the project, the City and the Union Pacific would be in a better position to execute the overpass agreement in a more expeditious manner, which would allow for the City to apply for the necessary right-of entry permits to begin work. It is the position of Union Pacific that the permanent closure of the at-grade crossing at Shed Road would address any and all safety concerns potentially caused by the project,” Lewis wrote.
Asked by council members to elaborate on the letter, city attorney Charles Jacobs said, “You heard it from the horse’s mouth.”
At this point, if the city wants the crossing open it will have to change the construction plans, submit it for review by UP and wait for a decision, Jacobs said. Meanwhile, the city has a $34 million contract with deadlines pending. Delays would make the city liable to the contractor for cost overruns, materials costs and more.
However, if the city closes the Shed Road crossing and redesigns the carriageway to remove the roundabout then there won’t be any agreement or permitting delays, Jacobs said.
Engineer Ben Rauschenbach, who is overseeing the project for Manchac Engineering, said the city has a permit from UP to build an overpass over the railroad. But it does not have a permit to make alterations at the crossing.
“We have a permit but not an agreement. So, we don’t have permission from Union Pacific to gain right-of-way for completion of the project,” Rauschenbach said.
UP’s demands are clear, Councilman Chris Smith said, adding, “I’m not happy with it. I think a mistake was made somewhere.”
Paul Rossini with NTB Associates, who represents the design team working on the carriageway project, said UP was not telling the truth. He read from emails dating to 2018 where the company’s representatives were in meetings discussing the roundabout.
“So, for Union Pacific to say they’ve not heard about it before is not what the facts are,” Rossini said. He also cited other states where roundabouts are near UP’s crossings.
He also challenged comments attributed to UP at the last council meeting where the company said the Shed Road crossing is dangerous and had been the site of numerous incidents. Rossini said he pulled the federal railroad records and found only two wrecks, both happening decades ago.
He suggested there is enough information for UP to rethink its position.
Rauschenbach didn’t dispute Rossini but said he didn’t think UP would change its opinion.
“We can delay it as long as you want,” Rauschenbach said. But he added he couldn’t guarantee it wouldn’t have a negative impact on the project.
Bruce Easterly, who is the project construction manager, was called up to give an update on current construction. He said crews have about two more weeks’ worth of putting in drainage and culverts. After that, they will move off the project.
Easterly also pointed out when the project is redesigned to take out the roundabout then drainage will have to be reconfigured for the new path the carriageway takes.