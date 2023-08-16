Bossier Council on Aging is in need of a new building

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Council on Aging (BCA) is what many call a hidden gem. It is tucked away right by Bossier High School.
BCA provides a getaway for seniors to do arts and crafts, exercise, and hang out with friends. They also provide a bus to bring seniors to all their fun activities.
However, their building has been suffering from damage and accessibility problems. Water damage, tiles falling, and termite damage is an everyday sight at BCA.
A new roof was added and patches were made, but that is not a permanent solution.
“We have to treat those things as they come up, but there’s a certain point where you patch and you patch and you band-aid and you band-aid,” said Tamara Crane, “When you look at the whole scope of everything, the seniors and the folks of Bossier City and Bossier Parish deserve better.”
The building is old and not laid out to their needs.
Certain areas are inaccessible to the elderly like the arts and crafts area. The door is not wide enough for wheelchairs and walkers. The only other entrance to that area has stairs.
Also, parking is limited.
There is talk of a potential new building and if built, Crane is determined to get the most out of it.
“We need to serve our seniors better. We've been in this building, I know for over 25 years, we'll be in the next building even longer,” said Crane.
One day BCA had almost 130 people, and Crane believes a new building will bring in more.
The Bossier City Council is looking at the idea of putting four million dollars towards a new building.
BCA has one million dollars of their own to put towards the project.
Crane says this is the closest they have come to a new building since 2008.
The Bossier City Council will vote on this upgrade on August 29.