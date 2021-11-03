BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Bossier City council member’s desire for more discussion with business owners and residents affected by closure of the Shed Road railroad crossing has put a temporary halt on a multi-million roadway project.
The council voted 4 to 3 to delay for 30 days or less plans to close the Union Pacific crossing. Council member Jeff Darby led the charge after hearing from some who are concerned about the impact.
The issue of the crossing first surfaced during a special meeting on Oct. 25. That’s when the council learned Union Pacific wants to close it by the time the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway project is completed in two to three years. But it’s up to the City Council to make the call.
The city’s interim engineer, Ben Rauschenbach, said the crossing won’t be needed anyway since an overpass will be built there. A vote to formally close the crossing was expected Tuesday.
However, there is opposition to the idea.
Tommy Harvey told council members he was “extremely surprised” the east-west route of Shed Road would stop at the railroad crossing after millions were spent over the past four years to upgrade the road from two to four lanes. Businesses and homeowners along the route were told during the extended construction phase that the inconvenience of the work would be worth it in the end. But now, traffic along the route will be discouraged, he said, by closing direct access from Shed Road to the carriageway.
Shed Road was supposed to be a relief road to move traffic safer between Airline Drive and Benton Road and keep motorists from going through neighborhoods, Harvey said, pointing out the engineering design always showed Shed Road connected to the carriageway there at the crossing.
He asked the council to take time and look at all points of view. Harvey said they should consider businesses in the area; traffic safety and long term affects of closing the crossing.
Paul Rossini with NTB Associates, who represents the design team working on the carriageway project, also asked the council to reconsider. He called the proposed closing of the Shed Road crossing a “drastic change” in the design work that’s been ongoing for years. And Union Pacific had not said anything about it until last week, he said.
Rauschenbach said he visited with business owners in the area, including the largest, McElroy Metals, who said they were aware but surprised about the requested closure. Many of the businesses donated rights of way for the project.
“We agree closing an at-grade crossing is a big deal,” Rauschenbach said.
But he pointed out that Shed Road as an east-west corridor can’t be used when a train is blocking the crossing, which happens often. “That’s the purpose of an overpass,” he said.
The city has a permit to build the overpass, but an agreement is not in place between the project contractor and Union Pacific giving permission to work in the railroad’s right-of-way. Union Pacific will not sign the agreement as the current project stands, Rauschenbach said.
“That’s why I want more clarity on the impact,” Darby said.
There’s no way to move forward without redesigning the intersection where Shed Road is to connect to the carriageway, Rauschenbach said. But to facilitate the north-south corridor, removing the crossing is a good move and that’s what is recommended, he said.
The whole project is about north-south progress, Councilman David Montgomery said. The council made a commitment to voters 20 years ago to extend the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway to move people along the route without being stopped by a train.
“It’s imperative that we continue forward,” Montgomery said, adding Union Pacific has clearly stated it wants the crossing closed so negotiating with the rail company is “non-existent.”
“When they tell you something, that’s the way it’s going to be. … Those trains sit there on the track; they could care less if they sit there two or three hours to be honest with you.”
Fire Chief Brad Zagone and substitute Police Chief Chris Estess spoke in favor of a solution that will get first-responders around blocked train tracks.
“The longer this project is delayed the greater likelihood of someone being adversely affected when it comes to protection of life or property,” Estess said.
Mayor Tommy Chandler said he accompanied Rauschenbach to talk to the property owners, some of whom have their businesses blocked anyway every time a train sits on the tracks there.
“I believe closure would make the traffic flow a lot better,” Chandler said.