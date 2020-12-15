BOSSIER CITY, La. – Shots fired. High speed chase. Multi-vehicle collision. Hours-long standoff.
Despite all that could have gone wrong, the scenario of events that unfolded at midday on Dec. 3 on a busy Bossier City street ended with no lives lost. And for that, Bossier City leaders are grateful.
The City Council on Tuesday recognized the “heroism” of the Bossier City police, Bossier City firefighters, Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputies and Louisiana State Police troopers. Representatives of the participating agencies received a standing ovation at the council meeting.
Council President David Montgomery reminded those in attendance about what took place that day that ultimately ended in the arrest of Robert Sneed. He’s in jail, charged with multiple offenses, including attempted murder.
Montgomery said negotiators were able to use non-lethal force to take Sneed, who had a gun, into custody. He credited the training and cooperation of the first responders, coupled with the city’s investment in equipment for contributing to the peaceful end.
Montgomery even referenced the “bold message” on the city water tower thanking first responders as a continuing reminder of “what you mean to this community.”
Police Chief Shane McWilliams, Fire Chief Brad Zagone and LSP Capt. Cordell Williams thanked the council for their support. Chief Deputy Wayne Huddleston represented the sheriff’s office.
McWilliams added his appreciation for the council’s support of the Police Department budget, including the purchase of special apparatus, such as the tactical skid steerer, which was used to pry open the door of Sneed’s SUV.
Zagone said the unified effort was the result of many years of training between the agencies. And Williams complimented the troopers who are “boots on the ground.”
In other matters Tuesday, the council approved on a 6-1 vote a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Red River Waterway Commission to fund the LED lighting project of the Texas Street Bridge. The council postponed the matter two months ago to get more information.