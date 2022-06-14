BOSSIER CITY, La. – The Bossier City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to decide if it will move forward with restructuring into all single member districts or keep the current set-up that includes two at-large districts.
Demographer Gary Joiner will present the two options at the meeting, which begins at 2 p.m. in City Hall.
Joiner has prepared two sets of maps – one keeping the existing five election districts plus two at-large districts and the second with seven single member districts. Regardless of which the council goes with, changes in the election districts are required to be redrawn in response to the 2020 census count.
The public will have a chance to weigh in on the options during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
The Bossier City/Parish NAACP has previously pushed for the seven districts, with two of those drawn as majority Black districts. The organizations pointed out the council has only been represented by one Black member in the only majority Black district. No Black candidate has been elected in either at-large district.
District 2 is the current Black majority district. Joiner’s proposed seven-district map also makes District 1 majority Black.
Changing to seven districts will require a change to the Bossier City Home Rule Charter, thus it will have to be approved by voters.
If the council chooses not to go in that direction, then on Wednesday it will move forward with Joiner’s proposed map that makes population shifts under the council’s current election district lines. It will not require approval of voters.