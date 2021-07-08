BOSSIER CITY, La. – In stark contrast to Tuesday’s meeting, the Bossier City Council Thursday afternoon was quick and unanimous in its support of the men will provide legal advice for the city.
Mayor Tommy Chandler’s recommendations of 26th Judicial District Judge Charles Jacobs as city attorney and Richard Ray as assistant attorney were approved without discussion during a special meeting.
There were no comments appointments from the council or the audience.
That differs from earlier this week when the council voted 4 to 2 to delay a vote on the men until next month. Prompting the delay was a concern from some councilmen about possible legal advice given to Chandler by Jacobs about Police Chief Shane McWilliams.
Chandler on Friday reassigned McWilliams, but on Tuesday he placed the police chief on paid administrative leave pending completion of an internal investigation.
Chandler and council members David Montgomery, Don Williams and Jeff Darby hashed out the details in an informal closed-door meeting Tuesday evening.
“We had no roadblock. We had a good meeting. It was taken care of,” Williams said at Thursday’s meeting after Councilman Chris Smith thanked those who worked to resolve the issue.
The council and those in the audience stood and applauded Jacobs after his appointment. Jacobs recently stepped down from the bench to take the job.
Jacobs said it was an honor to be considered for the position.
“I know I am replacing a man who was of the upmost confidence. He was actually pretty much a Bossier City legend, Jimmy Hall, and I will strive to follow his example that he set for the city and I look forward to working with the council and the mayor as I am the attorney for the city … the entire city,” Jacobs said.
He also promised to always have his phone on and his door open.
Likewise, Ray thanked the panel for his appointment.
“Bossier’s a great place. I love Bossier. We all do. We want to keep it great together and make it greater together,” Ray said.
Chandler expressed appreciation to the councilmen for working together.
“I know we’re going to work, we’re going to have difficult times. I know we’re going to work it all out together because we do want, all of us want Bossier City to be a better place. And I thank all of y’all for working together for these two great men. Thank you very much,” Chandler said.