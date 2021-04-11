Bossier City, LA - Revenue and growth are important topics for any city and that's something on the mind of one of Bossier City's soon to be new councilmen.
Shane Cheatham is looking forward to his first term on the council and hoping to use a major asset in south Bossier to keep tax dollars from going across the Red River.
"Most of the people that live down here in south Bossier, when they get ready to eat or shop, they're not going to fight Airline Drive traffic and go all the way to 220. They're going to go across the bridge to Youree Drive and so Bossier City and Bossier Parish are losing tax dollars and I just believe that the Centurylink Arena was built in 2000 and I believe if we get some development and we get some things going around there, this area will really be able to generate more revenue," said Shane Cheatham, Bossier City Councilman-Elect.
The new council in Bossier City will be sworn in on July 1st.