BOSSIER CITY, La. – Law enforcement officers who shot and killed a man armed with what looked like a semi-automatic rifle following a high-speed chase were justified in their actions, Bossier District Attorney Schuyler Marvin told KTBS.
The finding releases a Bossier sheriff’s deputy, four Bossier City police officers and a Haughton police officer to return to active duty, Marvin said.
All were placed on paid administrative leave following the deadly encounter. But the final decision to put them back to work is up to the sheriff or police chiefs, Marvin said.
A Bossier City Police Department spokesman confirms their officers – Richard Pollitt, Gregory Russell, Matthew Boyd and Marcus Green – are back on the job.
Haughton Chief Todd Gibson said his officer, Patrick Edmonds, returned to duty once cleared by Marvin.
Bossier sheriff’s Cpl. Bryan Sprankle is also back at work.
Marvin said he will release the body worn and dash cam videos within the next week or two.
Jason Michael Mattingly Jr., 31, of Shreveport, was fatally shot after wrecking his truck and allegedly pointing a gun at responding officers before dozens of shots were fired. The gun, which looked like a real AR-15, was described by state police as an AR-15-style full automatic CO2 powered BB rifle.
Mattingly died at the scene. No officers or deputies were injured.
Louisiana State Police led the investigation since three separate law enforcement agencies were involved in the shooting.
The pursuit of Mattingly started in Haughton and ended on East Texas Street in Bossier City. Mattingly was wanted on outstanding felony warrants for domestic abuse battery involving child endangerment and strangulation. A Haughton police officer recognized him and tried to stop him in Haughton.
But Mattingly raced off and Bossier sheriff’s deputies got in on the chase on U.S. Highway 80 and put down spike strips. The tires on Mattingly’s GMC truck were flattened but he kept on going.
Bossier City police joined in the pursuit. Mattingly crashed into several civilian vehicles – no one was injured -- at Airline and East Texas before losing control and overturning his truck near the Benton Road intersection.
That’s when Mattingly “raised up and pointed a gun,” Sheriff Julian Whittington said at the scene. Officers from all three law enforcement agencies fired their service weapons, state police said.
About two dozen bullet holes were counted in the front windshield and even more in the body of Mattingly’s overturned truck. At least 92 evidence markers were seen in the roadway.