BENTON, La. – The shooting death of an armed man by Bossier City police in August was justified, according to District Attorney Schuyler Marvin.
Marvin made that determination three weeks ago after reviewing video, questioning investigators and reviewing a final report that also included recorded statements from law enforcement and civilian witnesses.
Jonathan Jefferson, 34, was armed with knives when he was fatally shot by BCPD police officers Eric Sproles and Charles Bridges during a confrontation outside of a home in the 400 block of Plaza Circle in Bossier City.
“The circumstances confronting these officers were such that a reasonable belief existed that one or both were in imminent danger of losing life or suffering great bodily harm, and the discharge of firearms was necessary for the prevention of a potentially lethal threat,” Marvin wrote in a letter dated Dec. 18 to Police Chief Shane McWilliams and state police Sgt. Edwin Knowles and Trooper G. Monroe.
Sproles and Bridges were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Both officers were cleared to return to duty on Dec. 22, the BCPD spokeswoman told KTBS Thursday.
RELATED STORIES
- Man killed in officer-involved shooting was armed
- Family speaks out after fatal Bossier City police shooting
- Family holds prayer vigil for Bossier man
Marvin’s letter was provided late Wednesday to KTBS in response to a pending public records request for access to the investigative report.
On the day of the shooting, sources with knowledge of the deadly incident told KTBS Jefferson came outside of the house with a knife in each hand and another in his belt. Officers ordered him to drop the knives, but he didn’t, so the officers shot him, the sources said.
Jefferson died at the scene.
His family said Jefferson had a history of mental illness. His mother, Bessie Dew, said her son was schizophrenic and bipolar. He lived with her and his father.
Dew said the family called Bossier City police on the night of Aug. 8 to come pick Jefferson and take him to the hospital for treatment.
Jefferson’s brother, Eric, was critical of the police response, saying they needed more training in dealing with a person with mental illness who was in the midst of a manic episode.