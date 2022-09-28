BENTON, La. – Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin was already making inquiries about allegations involving a Bossier City police officer when he learned another agency was doing the same thing.
“I did these interviews personally,” Marvin said.
And while he was questioning witnesses, he was repeatedly asked if he was doing so for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. That led to a call to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Van Hook to find out what was going on and that’s when Marvin said he learned “we both were chasing the same rabbit.”
The rabbit being Sgt. B.J. Sanford.
A federal grand jury indicted Sanford earlier this month for fraudulently obtaining prescription painkillers. He’s also the target of an ongoing FBI investigation into suspected embezzlement from the police union.
Sanford, 52, and his co-defendant, Mitch Morehead, each have pleaded not guilty to the drug charges.
A Bossier grand jury on Tuesday separately indicted Sanford on a state charge of malfeasance in office. He’s scheduled to be arraignment Oct. 10 in Bossier District Court.
“Our charges don’t have anything to do with each other,” Marvin said, referring to the federal indictment.
Even though testimony about Marvin’s case came out during Sanford’s preliminary hearing, Marvin said he’s pursuing his prosecution outside of the federal investigation.
Ultimately, Marvin said, there will be discussions down the road about possible pleas and whether sentences in the separate jurisdictions – if Sanford is convicted – should run consecutive or concurrent. Marvin already has talked to Sanford’s attorney.
If convicted in federal court, Sanford would serve that time first, Marvin said.
In Bossier, the malfeasance indictment is related to Sanford’s alleged intimidation of a Bossier City apartment complex manager. When faced with losing a lucrative $1,000 a week moonlighting job as a security officer there, Sanford allegedly intimidated the manager.
A FBI agent who testified at Sanford’s federal hearing said Sanford warned the manager of his Bossier City government and law enforcement connections, and he could make her life difficult.
The agent said Sanford checked a confidential law-enforcement database, discovered the apartment manager had a bench warrant out for her arrest on misdemeanor charges in Shreveport and tipped off law-enforcement there about where to find and arrest her. She ended up getting her money back and no charges were filed because the time limit has passed on the tickets.
Marvin said it’s possible he may consider another charge against Sanford in Bossier District Court for actually accessing the law enforcement database to get information on the apartment manager.
“He held that over her head for a while before he had the marshals do anything about it,” Marvin said.
Sanford is held without bond on the federal charge in Caddo Correctional Center. He will be booked into Bossier Parish Maximum-Security Facility when he’s arraigned on the Bossier charge, make an appearance in court for arraignment then returned to CCC.
A status conference on the drug charges will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 2 in the judge’s chamber.