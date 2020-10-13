BENTON, La. - Two men are behind bars and face multiple vehicle burglary charges.
Cody Blake Willis, 21, of Bossier City, and Melvin Richard Lewis, 24, of Shreveport, have been charged with more than 30 counts of vehicle burglaries thus far for crimes committed in various locations in Bossier and Caddo parishes.
Bossier patrol deputies were able to locate a vehicle occupied by Willis and Lewis in the Haughton area around 5 a.m. on Oct. 8 that led to a high-speed pursuit and capture of the two men.