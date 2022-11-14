BENTON, La. -- An alleged drug deal gone bad led to the recent arrests of three people, according to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began after multiple shots were fired at a residence on Espanita Circle. The suspects were paid with counterfeit money after allegedly selling drugs to one of the occupants of the residence, the sheriff's office said Monday in a news release.
No one inside the residence was struck by the gunfire.
During their investigation, detectives identified Selena Cox, 20, and Jakeldrick Alexander, 21, both of the 200 block of Jordan Street in Shreveport, as suspects in the shooting. Cox and Alexander confessed to their involvement in the incident, detectives said.
Subsequently, CLifton McClain Jr., 21, the occupant of the residence who is accused of buying the drugs, was also arrested.
“This is a perfect example of how so-called 'harmless' drugs such as marijuana can have a dangerous and detrimental impact on a neighborhood,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Drug dealing and shootings will not be tolerated in Bossier Parish and those who commit these types of crimes will be aggressively pursued and charged accordingly by law enforcement."
All three were booked into the Bossier Max on the following charges:
- Cox - attempted first-degree murder, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, distribution of marijuana
- Alexander - attempted first-degree murder, 3 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, distribution of marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon (in presence of a controlled dangerous substance), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm.
- McClain -obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana.
Cox’s bond is currently set at $210,500 with a pending charge, while Alexander’s bond is currently set at $300,000 with a pending charge. McClain's bond is $20,000.
The investigation into this incident is still on-going with other potential charges pending.