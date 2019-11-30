BENTON, La. _ Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Haughton man.
Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a news release Taylor Jackson Kerley, 18, of the 100 block of Bodcau Loop, was arrested on charged of first-degree murder and aggravated second-degree battery. He was taken into custody in the Greenwood area without incident Saturday morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Bossier Parish detectives and Crime Scene Investigators have been investigating the shooting death since 3:20 a.m. Friday morning.
Whittington said they conducted a thorough investigation all day and overnight Friday, culminating with the arrest of Kerley. Law enforcement officers from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and Greenwood Police Department assisted in the investigation.
Whittington said detectives determined that Kerley arrived at the home of Johnathan Bothwell, 18, in the 100 block of Dogwood South Lane early Friday morning and they believe it was a “drug rip,” where the supposed drug deal was actually intended to be a robbery. During the robbery, Bothwell was shot and killed. There were other family members in the home and Kerley assaulted one of the other adults before fleeing the scene.
Bossier investigators have recovered the firearm.
Kerley was booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond totals $875,000.