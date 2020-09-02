BOSSIER CITY, La- Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington encouraged the second team of five Bossier deputies as they left for Lake Charles to help hurricane victims on Wednesday morning.
The first crew of Bossier deputies will return after being in Calcasieu Parish since Saturday. The second crew will continue to provide public safety to the area that was highly impacted by Hurricane Laura.
Sheriff Whittington says he and his teams are proud to be a small part of the recovery efforts. He also says Bossier businesses and residents are pitching in with much needed supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Laura.
Here are four locations in Bossier Parish where you can donate supplies from 8 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. if possible.
- Viking Drive Substation: 2510 Viking Drive, Bossier City.
- Criminal building: 196 Burt Boulevard, Benton.
- Bossier Parish Sheriff's Training Academy: 2981 Old Plain Dealing Road.
- ART Substation: 3135 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, Bossier City.
If you are able to pitch in for hurricane victims, here are the much needed supplies:
Small soaps, travel shampoo deodorant, saving cream, razors, lotion, wash rags, feminine care products, toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, mouth wash, t-shirts (L or XL, black or grey), socks, wet wipes, bug spray, and small snacks.