BOSSIER CITY, La. _ Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies have recovered the body of a middle-aged white man from the Red River.
Lt. Bill Davis said in a news release a fisherman reported seeing the body floating in the river Wednesday morning about 2 miles south of the Red River South Marina.
Davis said marine patrol deputies were nearby recovering a boat that sunk in the river when the call came in about the body.
The Bossier Parish Corner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine identification and cause of death.