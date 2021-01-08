BENTON, La. - Investigators with the Bossier Parish Sheriff Office are searching for two missing teens who may have run away from home.
Michael Wayne Majors, 17, was last seen on White Oak Drive in the Benton area between 7-10 p.m. on New Year's Day. He is 5' 10" and weighs 180 lbs. with red hair and blue eyes.
Jaecinea Derey Purnell, 17, was last seen on Highway 154 in Elm Grove on Tuesday Jan. 5 between 6-7 a.m. She is 4' 11" and weighs 125 lbs. with black hair, and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about either of them should contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-965-2203.