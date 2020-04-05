Bossier deputies to wear masks and gloves while on duty

BOSSIER CITY, La. — Bossier deputies will now be wearing protective masks and gloves while on duty as a precautionary measure based on advice from the CDC.
“Our deputies already had masks and gloves with them for the past couple of weeks for use in case they came in close contact with others,” said Sheriff Whittington. “With President Trump and the CDC issuing the updated recommendations that the public wear cloth face coverings, especially where social-distancing measures could not be practiced, we thought this was the right action to take.”
Sheriff Whittington also said the department had previously ordered an ample supply of protective gear so so both the public and deputies are protected.
“Public safety goes beyond fighting crime…it’s also about fighting this virus,” according to Sheriff Whittington.
So far no deputies or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.