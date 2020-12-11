BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish sheriff's deputy spent time behind bars Thursday afternoon after being accused of injuring an inmate, Lt. Bill Davis confirms to KTBS.
The deputy, Jacob Gaines, 39, of Doyline, is charged with second-degree battery and malfeasance in office.
He is free after posting bonds totaling $20,000. He's also been fired.
Gaines had worked for the sheriff's office for a couple of years. He was a jailer at the Bossier Maximum Detention Center.
The incident involving an inmate happened about a week ago, Davis said.
Additional details about what happened and the extent of the inmate's injuries were not immediately available. Davis is gathering that information for KTBS.