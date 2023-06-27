BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish sheriff's deputy has been recognized for saving a fellow officer's life.
Sheriff Julian Whittington on Tuesday presented the Star of Valor award to Deputy Casey Bragg for performing life-saving measures on Bossier City police Capt. Todd Hylbert.
"Deputy Bragg's heroic actions exemplify the highest standards of our law enforcement profession. His quick thinking and expert execution of life-saving measures were instrumental in saving Captain Hylbert's life. We are proud to have Deputy Bragg as part of our team, and his bravery serves as an inspiration to us all," Whittington said.
The incident happened on May 26 at a Bossier City restaurant as Bragg, Hylbert and other law enforcement officers were attending a going away party. Hylbert collapsed and Bragg sprang into action.
Bragg performed CPR and stabilized Hylbert before EMS arrived. But Hylbert's conditioned worsened again, causing Bossier City fire personnel to do CPR a second time. Hylbert received additional medical attention at the hospital and is on the road to recovery.
The decisive application of life-saving techniques by Bragg and the Bossier City Fire Department contributed significantly to Hylbert's survival during this critical time, the sheriff said.
The Bossier Sheriff's Office encourages the public to recognize the importance of CPR and basic life-saving techniques, as demonstrated by Bragg. "These vital skills can truly make a difference in emergencies and contribute to saving lives," the sheriff's office said.