BOSSIER CITY, La. - A life-saving moment was caught on camera in Bossier City.
It happened Monday at Airline High School. Bookkeeper Sheila Rivers was eating cauliflower when it got stuck in her throat.
She tried to clear her throat with a drink of water. It didn't work. She started to panic because she couldn't breathe.
Bossier sheriff's Deputy Matthew Reger, who is the school's resource officer, realized something was wrong. He performed the Heimlich maneuver.
"I couldn't breathe. I couldn't swallow, and I couldn't get it up and I was just about to black out. And all of the sudden he picks me up like a sack of potatoes," said Rivers.
After several attempts, the cauliflower popped out.
"As soon as I saw it, there was no time to think about it. You just do it. I just ran over there and did it, I'm glad that she's okay," said Reger.
"I thank the Lord she's okay. Thank the Lord, Deputy Reger was right there, Johnny on the spot," said Justin James, Airline High School principal.
Reger says this is the first time he's ever performed the Heimlich maneuver. And he encourages everybody to learn it.
James sent a letter of recognition to Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington to thank him and recognize Reger's life-saving actions.